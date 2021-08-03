portuguese-star-cristiano-ronaldo-splashes-n280m-on-exotic-mercedes-benz-brabus-800-black-edition

Cristiano Ronaldo who failed to inspire Portugal past Euro 2020 Round of 16 has returned to Juventus for pre-season activities

The 36-year-old seems to have just acquired Mercedes Benz Brabus 800 Black Edition worth a staggering N280million

The Brabus 800 is one of Mercedes’ AMG series whose top speed is electronically limited to 315 km/h (196 mph)

With barely a week into the new football season, Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo has flaunted his Mercedes Benz Brabus 800 Black Edition worth N280million.

The Portuguese has returned to Turin to join his teammates for pre-season activities amid links to Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

Ronaldo surely knows how to live his life to the fullest and when it comes to luxury, the 36-year-old will go any length to lavish on himself.

He recently posted a picture of himself posing beside his Mercedes Benz Brabus to the delight of his Instagram followers.

According to motor1.com, the Brabus 800 based on the new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+ celebrates its world premiere at the Top Marques Monaco 2019.

Eight hundred horsepower, a peak torque of 1,000 Nm (737 lb-ft), 2.9 seconds from rest to 100 km/h (62 mph). The top speed is electronically limited to 315 km/h (196 mph).

Azure Azure earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo keeps not less than 22 exotic cars in his garage and has always taken time to flaunt them in social media.

CR7’s Bugatti Chiron is priced around $2.5 million (over N1 billion) as it remains one of the most powerful rides in the world at the moment.

The luxurious car can reach a maximum speed of about 418km per hour as it is fitted with a W16, 8L engine and 1,500 horsepower.

There are just about 500 units of the car across the world and the Portuguese sensation owns one of them.

Ronaldo also owns a $1.5 million (about N615 million) worth Ferrari La Ferrari which is one of the most exclusive models ever created by this Italian automaker.

Other cars owned by CR7 include Lamborghini Aventador, Ferrari 599 GTO, Ferrari 812 Superfast, Rolls Royce Phantom, McLaren MP4 12C, Porch 911 Turbo S, Maserati Grand Cabrio, Audi RS6, and a Range Rover RSV.

Mayweather flaunts two exotic rides

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that undefeated retired boxer Floyd Mayweather has stunned his followers on Instagram having posted a picture of himself posed by his Lamborghini and Ferrari rides.

As at 2021, the 44-year-old who is one of the richest sports personality is worth $450 million via wealthygorilla.com, meaning he could afford such cars conveniently.

The latest model of Ferrari costs $244,000 (about N100million) and according to caranddriver.com, the Portofino convertible is the most accessible in terms of price, but even it is far too expensive for most people.

Source: Legit