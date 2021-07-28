portfolio-update

The sale of Ixaris to Nium plc was due to have been completed by the end of July 2021. The Company has been informed there will be a delay, as before the sale can complete the regulators have to approve the change of control. Covid and Brexit have combined to cause an unusually high workload in the regulatory authorities. We have been advised that no problems have been encountered and none are anticipated. A further announcement will be made in due course.

This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 which is part of English Law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Enquiries:

Lucius Cary, Oxford Technology Management

01865 784466