Porsche’s fastest SUV Cayenne Turbo GT debuts – Times of India

German automaker Porsche on Wednesday unveiled the new Cayenne Turbo GT, the most powerful and fastest SUV ever made by Porsche.

Cayenne Turbo GT is based on the Cayenne Coupe Turbo. Turbo GT is powered by a 4.0-litre Biturbo V8 engine, linked with an eight-speed Tiptronic S automatic transmission which generates 631 horsepowers and 849 Nm of peak torque. It is capable to sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.3 seconds and reach a top speed of 300 kmph.

Recently, Porsche test driver Lars Kern set a new SUV lap time record in the Nurburgring Nordschleife track with Cayenne Turbo GT. The SUV completed a lap in 7:38.9 minutes.

Available in the four-seat coupe configuration, the Cayenne Turbo GT has got a sporty stance. It is embodied by the front bumper with a striking spoiler and larger side air intakes, carbon roof, black wheel arch flares, the GT Design wheels in Neodymium colour, the specific carbon sipes placed along the rear spoiler, the rear carbon diffuser and the extendable rear deflector lip, 25 mm wider than the Cayenne Turbo Coupe which is capable of increasing downforce up to 40 kg at full speed.

Cayenne Turbo GT is highlighted by the extended Alcantara features of its interior. It comes with eight-way sport seats in the front and a sport rear seat system with two seats with contrasting elements in Neodymium or Arctic Grey. The front sports seats have eight-way electrical adjustment, and the ‘Turbo GT’ is lettered on the headrests. Multifunction sports steering wheel features a yellow 12 o’clock marking. Depending on the specified trim, select accent strips are finished in matt black.

The Turbo GT is embedded by the next-generation Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system. PCM 6.0 now allows for in-depth integration of Apple music and Apple podcasts and also includes Android Auto, which means that all popular smartphones can now be integrated.

The Cayenne Turbo GT is available to order now and will roll into dealerships in mid-September 2021.

