Porsche Panamera Turbo GT Spied Revealing Aggressive Front End – Motor1

We still aren’t entirely sure what Porsche is testing with these odd Panameras. It seems way too soon for a refresh. The other possibility is a hotter model that the company might call the Turbo GT. These shots catch the model at the Nürburgring and in southern Europe.

This model wears a revised front bumper with revised intakes. There’s also a new inlet at the tip of the hood, just above the license plate.

One shot offers a glimpse into the cabin through the open window. The company has a fabric covering in there, which suggests some styling tweaks. Unfortunately, it’s impossible to see what Porsche is changing in this photo.

The rear looks largely identical to other high-end trims of the Panamera with dual oval-shaped exhausts on each side. The lower fascia between the pipes has a vertical rib in the center.

Our spies claim a Porsche insider confirms the company is working on a Turbo GT version of the Panamera. It would allegedly be the sedan sibling to the recently launched Cayenne Turbo GT. This includes sharing the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that makes 631 horsepower (471 kilowatts) and 626 pound-feet (849 Newton-meters).

If this is accurate, then it would narrowly top the latest Panamera Turbo S. It also has a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, but this one produces 620 hp (462 kW) and 604 lb-ft (820 Nm). This is enough power for the vehicle to reach 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 2.9 seconds.

It’s not clear when Porsche might debut this meaner Panamera. From the low amount of camouflage, the development appears to be complete. The company would just need to find a hole in the busy product launch schedule to premiere this one.