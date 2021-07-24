Here we are again at a week in review, readers. That means another week’s gone by that was full of automotive news and our editors driving some really great cars. Click down below for all the goods, or press play above to catch the highlights in the Roadshow News Recap.

Top reviews

Porsche 911 GT3 and GT3 Cup hit the track at Road Atlanta

British racing driver Andy Pilgrim penned some words for Roadshow this week as he drove the Porsche 911 GT3 and the GT3 Cup at Road Atlanta. It’s a delightful read as he goes from street car to track car.

Reviews Editor Emme Hall took a spin in the 2021 Porsche Panamera’s base model. It’s far from basic.

Reviews Editor Craig Cole spent time with the 2021 Infiniti Q50 — maybe it’s time for this car to get some more serious updates.

Top news

Mercedes-Benz is going all-electric : The German marque said this week it wants to be 100% EV by the end of this decade.

: The German marque said this week it wants to be 100% EV by the end of this decade. Tesla Superchargers could charge rival EVs : Elon Musk said again he wants Superchargers to accept other EVs, adding it could happen by the end of this year.

: Elon Musk said again he wants Superchargers to accept other EVs, adding it could happen by the end of this year. GMC’s building another electric truck : The brand said it has another pickup coming, aside from the Hummer EV.

: The brand said it has another pickup coming, aside from the Hummer EV. The Volkswagen Passat is dead : VW’s sending the Passat to the scrap yard in America, but there’s a limited edition to celebrate its run here.

: VW’s sending the Passat to the scrap yard in America, but there’s a limited edition to celebrate its run here. Chevy’s got a new Corvette Z06 coming : We got our first tease of the new Corvette Z06 this week, and it sounds delightful.

: We got our first tease of the new Corvette Z06 this week, and it sounds delightful. 2022 Audi RS3 looks like a hoot : The latest RS3 packs more goods, and a dedicated drift mode.

Top videos



Cooley’s here to explain why the Ford F-150 Lightning’s hype isn’t overblown. At all.