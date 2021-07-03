Porky Pig raps and Bugs Bunny jokes with LeBron James in new ‘Space Jam’ teasers – REVOLT TV

Since the Los Angeles Lakers are no longer in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, LeBron James has more time to promote his upcoming film — Space Jam: A New Legacy. In a new visual from his HBO series “The Shop,” James and his co-star/teammate Bugs Bunny discuss their new movie, who’s actually the G.O.A.T. and Bugs’ new documentary.

The discussion, similar to most episodes, is moderated by the all-star hooper’s business partner Maverick Carter. When Carter asks Bugs what type of teammate ‘Bron is, Bugs says the 4x NBA Champion is “so supportive.” “He helped me realize my full potential as the G.O.A.T.,” Bugs jokes.

Perplexed by the “Looney Tunes” character’s response, James and Carter explain to Bugs that playing in one game doesn’t make him the G.O.A.T. “Well, that one game just so happened to be the most important game of either of our careers but you know what, you did good, you helped out,” Bugs answers.

It’s likely the three-minute clip is solely a promotional teaser for the film and not an actual episode. In addition to the Bugs Bunny interview, a new sneak preview from the film gives viewers a glimpse of Porky Pig’s rap scene. That’s right, the stuttering Looney Tune known for his “th-th-th-that’s all, folks” catchphrase picks up the mic. in the movie for a rap battle against the film’s villain AI G. Over Craig Mack’s “Flava in Ya Ear” beat, Porky or The Notorious P.I.G. raps:

“Word up it’s porky pig they call me P-Double Al G. step to me he don’t want no trouble I was famous before the internet since 1935 I been gettin’ respect this pig is lit, I’m super . every time I’m out in public people asking me for pics You? Nobody knows you when you walk the street how your last name Rhythm and you still off-beat? From beginning to the end I’m here for all the smoke your squad ain’t all-stars your squad is all jokes end this with one bomb, most famous of all quotes this battle is now over, that’s that’s all folks.”

Space Jam: A New Legacy debuts in theaters and on HBO Max July 16. Check out both clips below: