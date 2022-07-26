popular-wig-seller-arrested-by-ndlea-for-drug-trafficking-described-herself-as-“small-girl-with-a-big-god”-on-facebook

The Enugu-based wig seller, identified as Onourah Caritas Onyinye, who was arrested by men of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) over alleged possession of illegal drugs, described herself as a “small girl with a big God” on her Facebook bio.

The wig entrepreneur, who is popularly known as Smart Beyonce, was arrested last Saturday at the Enugu airport after arriving on an Ethiopian Airlines flight from Addis Ababa.

Spokesperson of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Sunday, July 24, said she was nabbed with 2.192 kilos of cocaine found hidden in two designer’s women handbags with false linings.

Report of her arrest has elicited different reactions from social media users.

See how some reacted below,

mz__sweet wrote – Them go dey tension ppl for this Internet…SMH…..Na only 5 . hustlers dey . so

_xglee wrote – She dey smile 😂😂😂 Ndlea no be efcc o

cashbenkid – I know she’s wrong for this but give people jobs that’s worth it many Nigerians are ready to work I’m serious

tee.q.beat –

She’s trying to make a living and taking the risk… if she had succeed she could become a millionaire made for life. Y’all can keep screaming and shouting na wa o… While you stay in your homes sleeping and relaying on someone pocket…



Life is about risk, you win some you lose soon. Opportunity comes in different forms is up to you to make use of it or continue with the generation of poverty in your family. No matter what she’d be out and so those dopes…