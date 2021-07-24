Popular Twitch Streamer Turns Pokemon Unite into a Pay To Win Game – GameRant

Nintendo has taken a leap of faith, breaking into new genres to turn the hit Pokemon franchise into a MOBA game with the latest release of Pokemon Unite. In general, the game has had a warm welcome from fans, garnering an impressive launch day viewership on Twitch.

In particular, one Twitch streamer who goes by Moistcr1tikal, or Penguinz0 by his YouTube audience, recently started playing the game and found an interesting way to pay his way into the top of the leaderboards. Just yesterday, Moistcr1tikal was experimenting with the item upgrades in Pokemon Unite and maxed out all three of his held items to give him a massive stat boost increase during matches with real money.

These essentially cut hours of the time he would normally have to take grinding to get to this point just by dropping a ton of money into Pokemon Unite. In the next few matches that he played with these boosts, he was effectively able to take on the entirety of the other team just by himself.

At first, Moistcr1tikal spent a lot of his money buying Item Enhancers to bring the Muscle Band, the Float Stone, and Leftovers all to their maximum level or incredibly close. This gave him an extra 35 attack, 7.5 attack speed, 96 movement speed, and 208 more health. In the next few matches, he found that it did make a noticeable improvement but did not give him the unfair advantage he was looking for. Even then, he was still able to dominate his enemies with two maxed-out passive item boosts.

Moistcr1tikal’s next idea was to switch out the Leftovers and Float Stone with a maxed-out Shell Bell and Scope Lens. These next items massively boosted his character’s offensive capabilities, giving him huge bonuses with Sp. Atk Cooldown, Critical-Hit rate, and Critical-Hit damage. This gave Moistcr1tikal the advantage over his enemies that he was looking for. While playing as Machamp, he was able to spawn camp the entire opposing team and got a five KO streak before dying.

In total, Moistcr1tikal spent about $100 on upgrades and was getting close to 20 kills per game. Many of his fans were saying that the other players were going to report him or that he would get banned, but Moistcr1tikal defended himself and said he was not breaking any rules. He claimed that he never hacked at any point and only played the game the way that Nintendo allowed for it to be played. Hopefully, Nintendo notices this problem and does something to balance out the items to be fair for everyone.

Pokemon Unite is available now on Switch and later on Mobile.

MORE: Pokemon Unite: Which Pokemon to Unlock First





Email



Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Fan Points Out Hilarious Discrepancy Between Bikes and Tanks

About The Author