Popular singer, Asake acquires a mansion in Lagos

Massive congratulations are in order for popular Nigerian singer, Ahmed Ololade professionally known as Asake, as he acquires a property in Lagos.

The ‘Pallazo’ crooner, who had his big break in the music industry this year and has released multiple bangers in quite a short time, took to his Instagram page to show off his new multi-million naira property.

Sharing a photo of himself posing in front of the mansion, the 27-year-old singer recounted his struggling days of being homeless.

He wrote, “Went from hustling for free bedspace to investing in real estate 🏠”

In other news, legendary Nigerian singer, Olamide, has finally granted the wish of a Twitter user whom he had previously chastised when the latter asked for a car a few months ago.

In January 2022, the fan asked the YBNL Boss to help him with a car to bolster his e-cab hailing business and he also offered to pay Olamide back if he could get the car on hire purchase.

The fan tweeted,

“Baddo I need car for my bolt business oo… even if na HP i go pay back. Make we run biz. Thanks.”.

Olamide saw the tweet and replied, “Money weh you keep for my hand… ori iya e gbaa ile.”

In an updated tweet, the young man revealed that Olamide reached out to him and surprisingly gifted him a car following his post.

Sharing photos of himself in the car, the fan wrote,

“Today am so happy because I be car owner by this post. @Olamide went out of all odds and put smile in my face. You are so special. Plus say na low key you do am. I go post am. I love you more. Thank you Boss @asakemusik manager. YBLN no go fall. Appreciation mo dun pe. Baddo you be Baba. God bless you more.”

