Veteran Kannywood actress, Zainab Booth, is dead. The death of the popular actress was announced by her colleague, Ali Nuhu, via his verified Instagram page.

Booth was popular in the Hausa movie industry for portraying motherly roles in movies. It was gathered that the actress died on Thursday after a brief illness.

Posting a picture of Booth, the actor took to the caption section and wrote. “By Allah’s Grace, Haj Zainab Musa Booth has passed away, and her funeral will be held tomorrow at her home facing premiere hospital on court road at 8:00 am. God showered her with mercy, and made paradise her abode, amen.”