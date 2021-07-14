Home ENTERTAINMENT Popular Comedian, MR. Jollof quits smoking. (Video)
Popular Comedian, MR. Jollof quits smoking. (Video)

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
Popular Nigerian Comedian, Mr. Jollof, has annouced that he has quit smoking for good.

He made the announcement via his Instagram page as he shared a video of what seemed to be his last “smoke stash”.

In his words ;

I have burnt everything, no more smoking again, If you see me smoking, I give you permission to take it away

On the 14 day of July I stopped smoking for life 🙏🙏🙏🙏 I am not condemning smokers o you can continue but for me I don hang boot 🥾

Watch the video he shared below ;

