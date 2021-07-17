Home hearsay Popular Cleric, Evang. Gospel Agochukwu gifts students, disabled, widows trailer loads of rice; with millions of cash gifts to celebrate 5 years marriage anniversary with 5 kids.
by Bioreports
The General Overseer of Shekina Arena Gosple Ministry located in Port-hacourt and the CEO of shekinah Tv, Who is known for his Enormous Charity and accurate Prophecies, Donates trailer loads of rice to widows and less privileges and millions of cash to pay school fees for youths who is unable to pay their fees and parents welfare.

This not the first time Evang. Gospel Agochukwu is giving out millions and foods stuff to the needy.

During the time of Covid-19 Pandemic, The MOG also gave millions and Trailer loads of foodstuffs to Nigerian’s.

The pacesetter Tele-Evangelist filled with love and compassion for humanity noted that wealthy Clergymen in Nigeria should endeavor to reach out to the needy.

