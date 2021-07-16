-
The Telegraph
Andy Fordham, world champion darts player who drank bottles of lager before competing and claimed not to practise – obituary
Andy Fordham, who has died aged 59, was the British Darts Organisation Embassy world darts champion in 2004; a familiar figure on the international darts circuit from the mid-1990s, he enjoyed a devoted following wherever he played. He was as well-known for his physical appearance as his achievements at the oche, which were arguably modest by professional standards. But in a game inhabited by extroverts, his shyness and relaxed approach to life ensured that he was one of the most popular winners
-
Sportico
Giannis’ Monster Block Sets ABC Up for a $250 Million Payday
The Milwaukee Bucks mashed the reset button on the 2021 NBA Finals Wednesday night, securing a single-digit home court win that whittled the series down to a best-of-three and all but ensured that ABC would walk away from this meeting of smaller-market teams a quarter of a billion dollars richer. After a couple of one-sided […]
-
The Telegraph
Bryson DeChambeau accused of ‘acting like an eight-year-old’ after saying his driver ‘sucks’
Bryson DeChambeau has been accused of “acting like an eight-year-old” by his own equipment-makers for declaring “my driver sucks” after a frustrating start to the Open Championship. While playing partner Jordan Spieth shot a 65 to stand one off Louis Oosthuizen’s first-round lead, DeChambeau struggled to a 71 and characteristically pointed the finger of blame anywhere but himself. “If I can hit it down the middle of the fairway, that’s great, but with the driver right now, the driver sucks,” DeC
-
Reuters
Golf-Spieth gives DeChambeau lesson in links golf
SANDWICH, England (Reuters) -Jordan Spieth gave his big-hitting fellow American Bryson DeChambeau a masterclass in the complexities of links golf as the former champion began his latest British Open campaign in fine style on Thursday. Spieth, who claimed the Claret Jug at Royal Birkdale in 2017 but whose form has slumped, recovered from an early bogey to card a five-under 65 — producing a beautifully controlled round in a moderate breeze around the Royal St George’s layout. Playing partner DeChambeau crunched a few trademark monster drives but all too often found himself chopping out of thick rough on his way to a disappointing one-over 71.
-
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports
Jimmy Johnson: Urban Meyer is frustrated by limits on time with players
Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson knows Urban Meyer well and talks to him regularly, and he says that Meyer is struggling in his first year in Jacksonville in one important way: Dealing with limits on player contact. “He’s a little frustrated right now because he’s spent so little time with the players,” Johnson said, [more]