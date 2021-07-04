Home NEWS Pope Francis To Visit Hungary, Slovakia In September
NEWSNews Africa

Pope Francis To Visit Hungary, Slovakia In September

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
pope-francis-to-visit-hungary,-slovakia-in-september

Pope Francis delivers the Sunday Angelus prayer from the window of his study overlooking St.Peter’s Square at the Vatican on July 4, 2021. Andreas SOLARO / bioreports

Pope Francis said Sunday he would visit Hungary and Slovakia from September 12 to 15, including celebrating a mass in Hungarian capital Budapest.

“I’m happy to announce that from September 12 to 15… I will go to Slovakia for a pastoral visit,” Francis told pilgrims gathered on Rome’s St Peter’s Square for his traditional Sunday prayer.

He added that he would celebrate the closing mass of the 52nd International Eucharistic Congress in Budapest on September 12.

Francis’ visit to Slovakia will include the cities of Bratislava, Presov, Kosice and Sastin, the Vatican said in a statement.

READ ALSO: Boeing 737 Cargo Makes Emergency Landing On Water


Pope Francis delivers the Sunday Angelus prayer from the window of his study overlooking St.Peter’s Square on July 4, 2021. Andreas SOLARO / bioreports

Although more detailed plans for the trip will be announced later, there was no sign the pope intends to meet Hungary’s political leaders during his stop in Budapest.

bioreports


0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Mexico Thrash Super Eagles, Score Twice In Two...

Abia Police Command Nabs Kidnapping Gang

Nigerian Army Appoints Principal Staff Officers, Field Commanders,...

10 Killed In Myanmar Clashes Between Army And...

Nnamdi Kanu: Ihedioha denies praising Buhari, indicts Uzodinma...

Insecurity : Navy, Presidential Amnesty Programme partner on...

Nnamdi Kanu’s IPOB has killed more Igbos than...

BREAKING: Gas tanker crushes 10 to death in...

Makinde charges federal, state lawmakers to demand state...

Court reinstates NSTF worker four years after sack

Leave a Reply