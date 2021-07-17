pope-francis-reverses-benedict,-reimposes-restrictions-on-latin-mass

Associated Press

Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to be interviewed Saturday as the state attorney general’s office winds down its investigation into sexual harassment and misconduct allegations that upended his national reputation and threatened his hold on power as he gears up to run for a fourth term next year. The timing of the interview in Albany, the state’s capital, was confirmed Thursday to The Associated Press by two people familiar with the investigation. Investigators were always expected to speak with Cuomo, who said at the start of the probe in March that he would “fully cooperate.”