pope-francis-reverses-benedict,-reimposes-restrictions-on-latin-mass

Reuters
Pope Francis renews curbs on Latin Mass in rebuff to conservatives
Pope Francis on Friday overturned decisions by his two predecessors and re-imposed restrictions on the old-style Latin Mass preferred by traditionalist Roman Catholics, saying it was being exploited to divide the Church. Conservative groups reacted with dismay and anger to the latest episode of what some have dubbed the Church’s “liturgy wars”. Some conservatives in the Church, particularly in the United States and some European countries, have used the Latin Mass as a battle cry in their general opposition to the reforms of the 1962-1965 Second Vatican Council, which included the introduction of Mass in vernacular languages.
Yahoo Finance Video
Moderna is the ‘Tesla of biotech’: analyst
Jefferies Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst Michael Yee joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Moderna’s move to the S&P 500 and Biogen’s stock dive after some hospitals decided to not administer the company’s Alzheimer drug.
Storyful
Police on Scene of Washington Mass Shooting in Which 6-Year-Old Girl Was Killed
Washington DC Police Department said a six-year-old girl was killed and five adults were injured in a mass shooting late on July 16.Ashan Benedict, Executive assistant chief of police with the Metropolitan Police Department, provided a briefing to media in the early hours of Saturday morning.He said that shortly after 11pm on Friday officers had heard gunfire at the corner of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King avenues. Attending the scene, they found six victims, five adults and the girl.The five adults (three male, two female) were in hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, Benedict said.“We’re asking for the public’s assistance to bring these shooters to justice,” he said. Credit: DC Realtime News via Storyful
Associated Press
Biden to meet with Iraqi prime minister at White House
President Joe Biden will meet with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi later this month in Washington, the White House said Friday. The meeting set for July 26 comes at a pivotal point in the U.S.-Iraq relationship, and amid growing concerns about more frequent attacks against U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria. There have been at least eight drone attacks targeting the U.S. presence since Biden took office in January, as well as 17 rocket attacks.
Associated Press Videos
Texas gunman caught, 1 officer killed, 4 wounded
Authorities captured a suspect late Thursday following an hourslong police standoff where one officer was killed and four others were wounded in a small West Texas city. (July 16)
Argus Research
Analyst Report: Baxter International Inc.
Based in Deerfield, Illinois, Baxter International provides critical care, nutrition, renal, hospital, and surgical products. Baxter has approximately 50,000 employees and manufacturing operations in more than 20 countries. It is also a component of the S&P 500.
The Fiscal Times
Democrats Eye Major Expansion of Medicare Coverage
The $3.5 trillion budget blueprint agreed to by Democrats on the Senate Budget Committee reportedly includes vision, dental and hearing coverage through Medicare – a major change for the program that provides health insurance for more than 32 million Americans. The added benefits have long been a goal for progressive Democrats, though they are not part of President Biden’s proposal for Medicare, which focuses on lowering the Medicare eligibility age and reducing drug costs through direct negotia
Associated Press
Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to be interviewed Saturday as the state attorney general’s office winds down its investigation into sexual harassment and misconduct allegations that upended his national reputation and threatened his hold on power as he gears up to run for a fourth term next year. The timing of the interview in Albany, the state’s capital, was confirmed Thursday to The Associated Press by two people familiar with the investigation. Investigators were always expected to speak with Cuomo, who said at the start of the probe in March that he would “fully cooperate.”