pope-francis-hospitalized-in-rome-for-scheduled-colon-surgery-–.

Pope Francis waves during his weekly general audience in the Paul VI hall at the Vatican on October 14, 2020.

Pope Francis had surgery in a Rome hospital on Sunday for an abnormal narrowing of his large intestine, the Vatican said.

Francis, who is 84, “reacted well to the operation,” according to a statement issued by Matteo Bruni, director of the Holy See’s press office.

The surgery at A. Gemelli Polyclinic was performed under general anesthesia by Dr. Sergio Alifieri.

Bruni earlier in the day announced that the pope would undergo a “scheduled surgery for a symptomatic diverticular stenosis of the colon.”

Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing.