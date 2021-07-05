Pope Francis doing well after surgery – Vatican News

The surgical operation Pope Francis underwent on Sunday evening is over, announced the director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni.

“Admitted in the afternoon to the A. Gemelli Hospital, the Holy Father underwent surgery in the evening for a diverticular stenosis of the colon”.

“The Holy Father”, Bruni explained, “reacted well to the surgery done under general anaesthesia and performed by Prof. Sergio Alfieri, assisted by Prof. Luigi Sofo, Dr. Antonio Tortorelli and Dr. Roberta Megnhi.”

“Anaesthesia was administered by Prof. Massimo Antonelli, Prof. Liliana Sollazzi, Dr. Roberto De Cicco, and Dr. Maurizio Soave. Also present in the operating room were Prof. Giovanni Battista Doglietto and Prof. Roberto Bernabei.”

Pope Francis had left the Casa Santa Marta in the early afternoon.