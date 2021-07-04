Home POLITICS Pope adds Slovakia trip to Hungary visit in September
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis announced on Sunday that he’ll go to Slovakia in September, adding a three-day visit to that European nation after a pilgrimage to neighboring Hungary.

It was already known that Francis planned to be in Budapest, Hungary’s capital, to celebrate Mass on Sept. 12 at the end of a religious congress there.

But Francis told the public in St. Peter’s Square that he was happy to announce that, “God willing,” he’ll travel later that day to Slovakia, staying until Sept. 15.

The Vatican said that while in Slovakia, Francis will visit the capital, Bratislava, Presov, Kosice and Sastin.

Details of the trip will be unveiled at a later date, the Vatican said. Spokesman Matteo Bruni said Francis had been invited by both the civil authorities and bishops of both countries.

Francis asked for prayers for the trip as well as those working on its preparation and waved to some pilgrims in the square who held Slovakian flags.

