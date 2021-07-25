Pop Smoke Earns His Second Posthumous No. 1 Album With ‘Faith’ – Forbes

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 29: Pop Smoke performs at Olympia London on November 29, 2019 in London, … [+] England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

A year and a half after his passing, Pop Smoke earns his second No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 with his new set Faith. The title blasts onto the ranking in first place with 88,000 equivalent units shifted. That sum includes just 4,000 pure sales, but it was largely powered by streaming activity, as the 20-song project racked up more than 113 million plays on platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, among others.

Faith is the Pop Smoke’s second full-length to rise to No. 1 on the Billboard 200, but sadly he never got to see his music hit the top of the charts while alive. His estate released what was labeled his debut album Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon last July, several months after he was shot and killed in Los Angeles in February of that year. The set opened atop the chart with ease, and it is still performing well to this day.

In addition to being his second No. 1, Faith marks Smoke’s third trip to the top 10 on the Billboard 200, as his mixtape Meet the Woo 2 once peaked at No. 7.

Faith wasn’t promoted with any singles before the full-length’s release, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be successful on the Hot 100 in just a few days. Lead single “Demeanor,” which features pop superstar Dua Lipa, is expected to appear on the songs ranking when Billboard refreshes that list, though how well it will perform is difficult to predict.

Smoke’s Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon was a massive success on the Hot 100, as every single one of the 19 songs featured on the standard edition’s tracklist reached the list. Nine tunes featured on the posthumous project broke into the top 40, with two, “For the Night” with Lil Baby and DaBaby and “What You Know Bout Love” rising into the top 10.