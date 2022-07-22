Poor performances of national teams, result of poor funding – Veteran football coach, Esu

A veteran football coach, Caleb Esu, has asserted that the nation’s sports teams, especially football, are performing below expectations because they are not enjoying commensurate attention from the authorities.

The former Coach of Rovers Football club 2016, Enyimba football club 2021-2022, and Dakkada football club 2018-2020 spoke in an interview in Calabar

“The poor funding of Nigerian sports teams at all levels has immensely contributed to the poor performances noticed in the teams in recent times.”

He particularly referred to the sudden exit and dethronement of the queens of women’s football in Africa, the Supper Falcons a few days ago

He also lamented that the nation’s Academy has not been properly funded as practised in other parts of the world.

“We are not getting the needed result because of poor funding and support by Government and other spirited individuals and organizations.

“Look at what is happening to our national league and national teams. Our players and coaches complain of match bonuses and allowances when crucial games are at stake.”

The founder of Caleb Esu Soccer Academy had led Dakkada FC to the premier league division in 2019 and was awarded the best coach of the year.

He urged parents to take advantage of Sports Academies for their talented kids to develop skills in the round leather game.