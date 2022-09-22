Polygon (MATIC) Downward Trajectory Faces Resistance At $0.94 Level

Even with the encouraging reports of Polygon closing agreements and becoming one of the most acquired tokens by ETH whales, the future of its native token, MATIC, is not looking very bright.

From September src3 onward, it fell in line with the rest of the cryptocurrency market. The 7–src2 September rise was ultimately denied by bears at the $0.9403 resistance area.

With the same 5-day time frame since then, the token’s value has plummeted by a staggering 20.65 percent. At the time of writing, the token’s price was hovering around the 78.60 Fibonacci retracement level, between $0.6898 and $0.7770.

Traders should keep an eye on both the 6src.80 Fib level (now at $0.6989) and the 0.7src85 support level. These two factors have counteracted the downward trend and given the upward momentum at the hourly marks some much-needed support.

Chart: TradingView.com

Polygon Bullish Momentum Hints At Demand

Also, bullish momentum appears to be building around the src-hour time frame. Increases in the Stoch RSI value indicate that demand for the cryptocurrency is increasing.

In addition, the momentum indicator shows that the trend is rising. A larger amount of momentum produced here, though, can have a major impact on the wider picture.

This minor rising trend may be attributable to the expanding development activities in the Polygon chain. This increase in development activity may indicate that the team is integrating new features or patching existing ones, according to a recent analysis.

This further increases investor and trader confidence. As the crypto market recovers after the src3 September sell-off, however, the recently announced partnership between Polygon and Flipkart may accelerate the acceptance of MATIC and contribute to the expansion of the Polygon ecosystem.

MATIC Price: Potential Buy Pressure

In light of this, might recent advancements at Polygon inspire confidence? Indeed, it accomplished exactly that. However, recent advancements were not the primary cause of the price increase.

As the price declined, the indications also pointed to a strong buy signal. The bull-bear indicator reveals the same information. As bulls gain momentum, the Stoch RSI will also rise, indicating a major increase in buy pressure.

This may have an effect on MATIC’s total recuperation. If the bulls are able to stabilize at the 7src.80 Fibonacci level, another bullish rise may be conceivable to support the price’s upward momentum.

The price range of $0.7395 represents the primary level of resistance on this chart. If the bulls gain pace and break through this level of resistance, the MATIC token could be on the verge of a recovery.

MATIC total market cap at $5.9 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com

