“Polygamy is beautiful” – Davido’s former PA, Aloma DMW says as he shows off his ‘mothers’

Davido’s former personal assistant, Busari Idris Seun, popularly known as Aloma DMW, has opined that polygamy is beautiful.

The fast-rising singer stated this while sharing photos of himself posing with his mum and his step mother.

Aloma hugged both women and thanked them for taking good care of him since he was born.

He captioned the photos, “Pls help me thank this 2 woman for taking good care of me right of the day of birth till now ❤️❤️❤️ #poligamyisbeautiful”

In other news, Aloma DMW recently revealed that he was once offered a cheque of N100M to frame the singer for murder.

According to him, some individuals whom he concealed their names offered him a blank cheque to pin the death of Davido’s friend, Tagbo Umeike on him.

Recall that the late Davido’s friend, Tagbo allegedly took 40 shots of Tequila at Shasha Bar in Lekki and later died from too much alcohol.

Aloma in an interview with veteran rapper, Jahbless, on his podcast ‘Original Intelligence’, disclosed that some persons tried to bribe him to testify against Davido, that he had a hand in Tagbo’s death.