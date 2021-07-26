Polyacrylamide Market Drivers Include The Increasing Need For Wastewater Treatment – EIN News

Polyacrylamide Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — The increasing need for wastewater treatment is expected to fuel the growth of the polyacrylamide market over the coming years. Wastewater treatment is the method of removing pollutants from wastewater or sewage and converting it to an effluent that can be added to the water supply with minimal environmental effects. Polyacrylamide and its co-polymers are used as flocculants or coagulants in wastewater treatment. According to a 2019 study from the United Nations University Institute for Water, Environment, and Health, about 52% of wastewater is treated worldwide. It is also estimated that by 2040, global demand could exceed supply by 50%. Thus, the increasing need for wastewater treatment is expected to drive the growth of the polyacrylamide materials market.

Polyacrylamide is a synthetic resin produced by polymerizing acrylamide, particularly a water-soluble polymer used to stabilize or form gels and can be used as clarifying or thickening agent. Polyacrylamide is used across wide applications but is mainly used for the separation of solids/liquids in the industrial and municipal wastewater sectors.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the polyacrylamide market in 2020. North America is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the polyacrylamide market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The global polyacrylamide (PAM) market size is expected to grow from $3.72 billion in 2020 to $3.95 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.98%. The growth in the polyacrylamide market is mainly due to the increased demand from water treatment industries, owing to the stringent regulatory actions against waste-water disposal and increasing concern towards the environment. The polyacrylamide market size is expected to reach $5.89 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10.54%.

Major players in the polyacrylamide industry are BASF SE, Kemira OYJ, SNF Floerger Group, Anhui Jucheng Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd, Solvay, Solenis, Ashland Inc., Xitao Polymer Co Ltd, Daqing Petrochemical Company, Envitech Chemical Specialities Pvt. Ltd, King Union Group, Yixing Bluwat Chemicals, ZL Petrochemicals, Dongying Kechuang Biochemical Industrial Co. Ltd., Anhui Tianrun, Beijing Hengju Chemical, and Tianrun Chemicals.

The global polyacrylamide market is segmented by product into anionic, cationic, nonionic, others, by physical form into powder, liquid, emulsion or dispersions, and by end user into water treatment, oil and gas, pulp and paper, mining, others.

Polyacrylamide Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides polyacrylamide global market overview, forecast polyacrylamide market size and growth for the whole market, polyacrylamide market segments, and geographies, polyacrylamide market trends, polyacrylamide market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

