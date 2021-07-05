Poll: What’s the Best Linkin Park Song? – Vote Now – Loudwire

What’s the best Linkin Park song? That’s what we want to find out from you in this week’s Loudwire Nights Artist of the Week poll!

Each week, we’ll be asking you to choose your favorite track from a list of 10 of the biggest songs from the next Artist of the Week’s catalog.

You’ll have until Friday at noon ET to cast your votes. We’ll then play the three tracks with the most votes during Loudwire Nights’ Artist of the Week block to start the following Monday’s show!

This week, the focus is on one of the most powerful groups of the 21st century, Linkin Park. The band formed at a time where Seattle grunge was fading away and nu-metal was making its way into the mainstream. By adding in elements of hip-hop and rap, Chester Bennington, Mike Shinoda and co. were able to invent an entirely new sound of their own, and their groundbreaking debut album Hybrid Theory became the soundtrack to the youth of America in the early 2000s.

Over their seven studio albums, Linkin Park became one of the most coveted acts in hard rock. The band’s reign tragically came to an end when Bennington died in 2017, but their legacy remains as strong as ever with songs such as “In the End,” “Numb,” “Crawling” and more.

Head below to vote for your favorite Linkin Park song, and tune into Loudwire Nights next Monday at 7PM ET to find out which three tracks prevailed.

Tune in tonight to hear which three Five Finger Death Punch songs you voted the best!

Loudwire Nights with Toni Gonzalez airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.

