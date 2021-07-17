Poll: Ghost of Tsushima Released One Year Ago Today – What Review Score Would You Give It Now? – Push Square

Ghost of Tsushima released for PlayStation 4 on the 17th July 2020, meaning that it’s one year old today. The PS4 exclusive was extremely well received by both players and critics, and went on to be a commercial blockbuster for Sony. Developer Sucker Bioreports News also did a great job of supporting the game once it was on the market, providing notable free updates, like a New Game+ mode, and an entire co-op component called Ghost of Tsushima Legends.

Looking back at our Ghost of Tsushima PS4 review, we still agree with the assessment. Ghost of Tsushima remains one of our absolute favourite open world titles of the last generation, and, of course, it plays even better on PS5. It’s still an absolutely gorgeous game, completed by a supremely satisfying combat system — and it’s probably about to get even better with the upcoming Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut.

But how do you feel about Ghost of Tsushima, now that it’s a year old? Has your opinion changed at all? Vote in our polls, and then cut through the Mongol horde in the comments section below.