Poll: Do you plan to upgrade to Windows 11? – Android Authority

Palash Volvoikar / Android Authority

Windows 11 is now official, but it’s not arriving for a while yet. The OS features a slew of tweaks over Windows 10, including pending native Android app support and revised aesthetics. Despite this, it remains unclear which devices will be compatible with Windows 11.

Some devices may be left behind by Windows 11 due to system requirements. This means that users of pretty high-end hardware might not be able to make the jump. Gary Explains has a more detailed look at this here.

Those who are eligible for Windows 11 probably wonder if the upgrade from Windows 10 (or Windows 7 if you’re a die-hard fan or run a business) is worth the effort, at least initially. While the OS likely won’t be available for a few months yet, users will have to decide sooner or later.

To this end, what are your plans for Windows 11? Will you upgrade to the OS once it’s available? Be sure to vote in our poll above.

Additionally, if you’ve grabbed the preview, let us know if your laptop or PC and run it.