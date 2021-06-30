Home WORLD NEWS Poll: 56 percent of GOP voters say Biden won the 2020 election by voter fraud | TheHill – The Hill
Poll: 56 percent of GOP voters say Biden won the 2020 election by voter fraud | TheHill – The Hill

 A majority of Republican voters said President Biden won the 2020 election by voter fraud, a new Hill-HarrisX poll finds.

Fifty-six percent of registered Republican voters in the June 24-25 survey said Biden won the White House because of voter fraud while 25 percent he won fairly and 19 percent remain unsure.

Eighty-eight percent of Democrats said Biden won fairly while 5 percent said voter fraud and 7 percent said unsure.

Half of independents said Biden won fairly while 20 percent said he won through election tampering and 31 percent said they are unsure.

Fifty-five percent of voters overall said Biden won fairly while 27 percent said he won by voter fraud and 18 percent said unsure.

Previous Hill-HarrisX data found 30 percent of Republican voters say they believe former President Trump will “likely” be reinstated to office this year

The most recent Hill-HarrisX poll was conducted online among 940 registered voters. It has a margin of error of 3.2 percentage points.

