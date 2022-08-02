politician,-tonto-dikeh-secures-her-father’s-blessing-ahead-of-2023-election-(photos)

Nigerian actress and politician, Tonto Dikeh has secured the blessing and endorsement of her father ahead of the forthcoming 2023 general election.

The thespian, who is the deputy gubernatorial candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Rivers State, took to her Instagram page to share pictures of the auspicious moment she received the blessing of her dad, Chief Sunny Dikeh, the Onwe of Rumuokuta.

In June, the governorship candidate of the party, Tonte Ibraye, took to his verified Facebook page to announce that he has chosen the 37-year-old actress as his running mate.

He wrote,

“After series of consultations with leaders of our party, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Rivers State and the national level, I’m glad to announce Ambassador Tonto Dikeh as my running mate for the 2023 gubernatorial election in Rivers State.

“We are pleased to welcome her to the #RiversRescueMission2023 as we strive to improve the standard of living for everyone in our dear Rivers State.”

See more pictures below,

