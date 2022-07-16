political-opposition-translating-into-hostility-not-sign-of-a-healthy-democracy:-cji-ramana

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana on Saturday expressed disappointment at the prevailing political environment in the country, and pointed at a shrinking space for opposition.

Political opposition is translating into hostility which is not a sign of a healthy democracy, Justice Ramana said.

He was speaking at an event on ’75 Years of Parliamentary Democracy’ organised at the Rajasthan Assembly by the

Commonwealth Parliamentary Association

(CPA) in Jaipur.

He urged for mutual respect between the government and the opposition, which he said is diminishing.

“Particularly, the leaders in the opposition used to play a stellar role. There used to be a lot of mutual respect between the government and the opposition. Unfortunately, the space for opposition is diminishing,” he said.

A strong, vibrant and active opposition helps to improve the governance and corrects the functioning of the government, he added.

The CJI also said the people expect the court to stand as a counterweight to legislative and executive excesses and this gains gravity, particularly whenever the Opposition is missing in action.

“In an ideal world, it is the cooperative functioning of the government and the opposition which will lead to a progressive democracy. After all, Project Democracy is a joint effort of all the stakeholders,” he further said.

CJI Ramana

also raised concerns over how some legislations have been passed without enough debate and scrutiny, pointing at a decline in the quality of legislative performance.

He said that in the absence of a thorough debate involving all the sides of the house, as a judge, he, at times, wonders as to how one traces the legislative intent behind the enactments.

The CJI also had a suggestion for the country’s lawmakers.

“Law making is a complicated process. One cannot expect every lawmaker to have a legal background. It is essential that Members of the Legislature have quality assistance from legal professionals, so that they are able to contribute to the debates meaningfully. The Hon’ble Speaker may consider providing the assistance of qualified law clerks to each of the MLAs.

“We, as judges, are also assisted by law clerks in our day-to-day Court work. Let me assure you, it will really be helpful to you all,” he said.

Ramana, at an earlier event, also in Jaipur, said non-filling up of judicial vacancies was the main reason for the huge pendency of cases.

The CJI also called for steps to address the “grave” issue of the high number of undertrial prisoners that is affecting the criminal justice system, saying there is a need to question procedures that lead to prolonged incarceration without any trial.

Out of 6.10 lakh prisoners in the country, nearly 80 per cent are undertrial prisoners, he said, and lamented that in the criminal justice system, the process “is a punishment”.

(With agency inputs)

