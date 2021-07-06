Polish phone maker becomes first in the world to produce rugged smartphone with 5G and eSIM. – The First News

Announced last week at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona the 5G rugged smartphone from Hammer, has military certification, Gorilla Glass 5, an 8-core MediaTek Dimensity processor, 6 GB RAM, up to 128 GB of memory, a 5000 mAh battery with fast charging and an NFC module.

Hammer



A Polish phone company has become the first in the world to produce a rugged smartphone with 5G and eSIM.

Announced last week at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona the 5G rugged smartphone from Hammer, has military certification, Gorilla Glass 5, an 8-core MediaTek Dimensity processor, 6 GB RAM, up to 128 GB of memory, a 5000 mAh battery with fast charging and an NFC module.

In addition, the main camera module consists of three matrices: 48 Mpix, 20 Mpix and 13 Mpix which has a wide-angle lens. The selfie camera on the front has 16 Mpix.Hammer

In addition, the main camera module consists of three matrices: 48 Mpix, 20 Mpix and 13 Mpix which has a wide-angle lens. The selfie camera on the front has 16 Mpix.

Piotr Spychalski, Sales director at MPTech, said: “The new model under the Hammer brand, Blade 5G, is the first rugged smartphone supporting the 5G technology.

Piotr Spychalski, Sales director at MPTech, said: “The 5G standard brings a plethora of capabilities. In addition to the obvious, which is higher transfer speeds, it also allows data transfer in the background while you talk on the phone.Hammer

“In addition to its rugged case with IP69 and military-grade certificates, it features high performance and rich photographic capabilities with one camera which is specifically for night photography.”

When Hammer launched in 2014 it was their mission statement to make rugged smartphones in protective casings to prevent damage, and to be affordable for all.

Spychalski added: “The 5G standard brings a plethora of capabilities. In addition to the obvious, which is higher transfer speeds, it also allows data transfer in the background while you talk on the phone.





“Such functionality will be used mainly by more demanding and tech savvy users.

“The phone also features a traditional and eSIM module. This allows dual SIM capabilities and can be launched online without having to visit a providers physical store.”

The new eSIM technology means that no plastic packaging is used and the functionality is popular with travellers who wish to use a local SIM in foreign countries for a short period of time.