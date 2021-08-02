policewoman-stabbed-to-death-by-lover-in-ghana

A Ghanaian Police Constable identified as Sandra Asiedu, has allegedly been murdered by her boyfriend.

The police confirmed that Asiedu was found dead on Monday at her residence at Damongo area in the Savannah region,

The deceased was found in a pool of blood with wounds believed to be knife stabs, GhanaWeb reports.

Her body has since been deposited at West Gonja District Hospital, pending investigation.

Her boyfriend is highly suspected and the Police are on a manhunt for him.

“We have launched investigation into the case

“Her boyfriend is a suspect and we are on a manhunt for him,” the police said.

The Police Administration has also started processes to inform the family of the deceased and assures that it will update the public on the matter.