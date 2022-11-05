Policemen flee as gunmen kidnap nine Rivers passengers

Gunmen have kidnapped nine occupants of a commercial bus passengers travelling along the Emuoha area of the East-West road in Rivers State.

Hoodlums have been terrorising the Emuoha-Kalabari road hijacking vehicles and kidnapping travellers in the last couple of years.

A native of Odegu cimmunity in Emuoha Local Government Area, Prince Chukwu, told newsmen that the incident occurred at a boundary between Evekwu and Rumuodogo within Emohua Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday night.

Chukwu said the gunmen intercepted the bus, ordered all passengers and the driver out of the vehicle and diverted them into a nearby bush.

He stated that before policemen who got a distress call arrived the scene, the hoodlums had fled with their captives.

Mr. Chukwu lamented that since the exit of the local vigilante known as the Onelga Security Peace and Adversory Committee code named OSPAC, crime had returned along the road.

He said, “Yesterday (Wednesday) night, they kidnapped nine people at the boundary between Evekwu and Rumuodogo.

“Before the policemen at Elibrada junction came (arrive the scene), the boys (kidnappers) have left with the boys inside the bush. Even the policemen at Rumuj ran away.

“The best solution is for the OSPAC to be brought back because they know these bad boys and the route they operate.

“Let them forget this politics they are playing and return OSPAC. That is my own advice,” he stated.

When contacted, the Spokesman for the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, said she was yet to get the report of the incident.

