Policeman shot, killed my 17-year-old son – Man tells court

Mr Gabriel Chikezie, a commercial driver, on Wednesday told an FCT High Court, Kubwa, that former Inspector Haruna Ocheni shot his 17-year-old son to death.

The police charged Ocheni with a one count charge of culpable homicide.

Chikezie made the allegation while being cross-examined by the defence counsel, Gabriel Salifu.

He had earlier told the court that his deceased son stole a generator from his house in Kubwa, Abuja, on March 15, 2020.

”I decided to call my neighbour, Pastor Ocheni, to help me with a policeman in order to recover the generator from my son.

”My neighbour gave me the phone number of the defendant and I called him but he asked me to call back on March 24 because he was busy.

”I sent him a text telling him that my son was around and the defendant arrived at my house. He brought out a rope from his pocket and tied my son’s two hands and dragged him out.

”My son later agreed to give the number of the person he sold the generator to, but he was dragged by the defendant while he resisted.

“The defendant used a gun to hit my son on the head and later shot him”, NAN quoted him as saying.

He further stated that he took the boy to the Kubwa General Hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

The defence counsel asked Chikezie if the deceased had other criminal cases in court and if he made a formal report of the missing generator to a police station.

Chikezie in response, said his late son had stolen cell phones in the past.

”I did not make a formal report to the police because I had already called my neighbour. I collected the policeman’s number from him because he is a very close family friend and a pastor, ” he said.

Justice Kezziah Ogbonnaya adjourned the matter until July 15 for continuation of hearing.