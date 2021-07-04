policeman-on-escort-duty,-driver-shot-dead-by-gunmen-in-delta-state

Gunmen on Sunday shot dead a Policeman on escort duty and a driver at Airport Junction in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

The deceaseds’ were said to who accompanied the wife of Michael Johnny to church when the gunmen accosted them.

It was gathered that the assailants did not take away anything from their victims, not even their service rifles

The Divisional Police Officer, Enerhen Division was at the crime scene where he recovered the service rifle of the deceased Policeman.

The Delta State Police Command led by CP Ari Muhammed Ali confirmed the report.

In a telephone chat with our correspondent, the Delta State Acting Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe said the incident happened at Airport Junction in Effurun,

The Police Image maker said, “A Policeman and a driver were killed. That’s the information for now.”