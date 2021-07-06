police-warn-cultists-on-plan-to-celebrate-7/7-in-osun

The Osun State Police Commissioner, Olawale Olokode, has warned cultists and other unscrupulous elements to stop the plan of marking cultism day in the state.

It was gathered that some cultists in the state are planning to celebrate cultism July 7, 2021.

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the state command’s spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola.

The police boss said the state command in collaboration with other security agents and local security outfits will not tolerate any unlawful gathering or assembly that will jeopardize the peace of the state as the plan to mark 7/7 may lead to bloodletting and destruction of properties.

According to the statement, the commissioner of Police has given marching order to the Area commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Tactical units to be at alert and nip in the bud any act capable of truncating the peace of the state.

He advised parents and guardians to caution their wards to be law abiding, and desist from any act or unlawful gathering/ assembly before, during and beyond the said date, as the State Police Command will arrest and prosecute defaulters.

“Also, hoteliers, recreation/ event centres and landlords/landladies are by this announcement warned not to allow their facilities to be used for any cult related activities/meetings, as owners of such facilities are liable for prosecution.”

Olokode advised residents of the state to go about their lawful daily activities while the Command has taken necessary security measures to forestall any likely breakdown of law and order.

He urged them to be security conscious, vigilant, co-operate and collaborate with the security agents by giving useful, credible and timely information and report any suspicious movement or activities of cultists and other criminals through these numbers: 08039537995 & 08123823981.