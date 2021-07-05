Police to commence recruitment soon – IGP

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has announced that fresh recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force will start soon.

The IGP made the disclosure in Jos, Plateau State, during his working visit to the state police command.

Baba said the Force and the Police Service Commission (PSC) are working closely on the process.

He decried the loss of officers across the country and hailed fallen heroes for their sacrifices.

Baba assured that eligible children of the deceased would be considered during the recruitment.

The IGP restated his commitment to improve the welfare and working conditions in the Force.

He stressed the need for attitudinal change by officers and implored them to work diligently and professionally.

Baba is visiting commands to restore confidence as personnel enforce law and order amid threats to public safety as well as attacks on police formations and units.

Buhari gives insight on Baba Usman’s appointment as IGP