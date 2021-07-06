Police still searching for shooter who killed 3 at Kennesaw golf course – WSB Atlanta

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Friends of a Cobb County pro golfer who was shot and killed over the weekend held a prayer walk for him Monday morning.

Gene Siller, along with two other men, was shot and killed at the Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw Saturday afternoon. The shooter has not been caught.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was at the country club, where friends gathered on the green to remember the father and country club employee.

Siller was shot in the head and killed near the 10th hole. The bodies of two other men were found also shot to death in the bed of a truck that was parked on the green. One of those men has been identified as Paul Pierson, who was the registered owner of the truck. The other victim has not been identified.

There is no word on whether or not Pierson and the third victim are connected to the country club.

Rand Eberhart said he last saw his friend a few days ago.

“The last time I had a long conversation with Gene, we had a fundraiser for our church and community,” Eberhart said. “Clearly, it’s an act of evil. It’s an act of selfishness.”

John Lavender was at the country club with his father when he heard the gunshots.

“It’s mind-blowing,” Lavender said. “Growing up here, it’s nothing I would have imagined here happening in this city. I can’t understand how and why this actually happened.”

Police have only released a very vague description of the suspect. They said the suspect is a Hispanic male wearing a white T-shirt, work pants and possibly a hat. He is 6′1′’ and weighs around 170 pounds.

A GoFundMe has been set up to benefit Siller’s family. As of 11 p.m. Sunday, it had raised more than $156,000. If you’d like to donate to it, you can click here.

