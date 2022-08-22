police-service-commission,-npf-in-fresh-battle-over-new-recruitment

The Nigeria Police Force have urged members of the public to disregard the recent recruitment advertisement by the Police Service Commission.

Police Service Commission had opened its portal for the recruitment of police constable for the year 2022 and placed an advert on the recruitment in a national dailies.

Following the development, the Nigeria Police Force urged Nigerians to disregard the advertisement.

In a statement on Monday, the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the advert had no connection with the Nigeria Police Force and was not in tandem with the police recruitment process.

According to the statement, “The Nigeria Police Force wishes to inform well-meaning members of the public that it has not commenced the 2022 police constables recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force contrary to a publication on Page 21 of Daily Sun Newspaper of Thursday August 11, 2022 by the Police Service Commission (PSC), adding that, http://www.recruitment.psc.gov.ng – is not associated with the Nigeria Police Force.”

It called on all stakeholders and intending applicants to discountenance the information in both the newspaper and on the portal as the website is not the official portal for Police Constables recruitment, just as it assures well-meaning Nigerians that the commencement of the 2022 recruitment exercise will be announced via the official police e-recruitment website https://policerecruitment.gov.ng, the Nigeria Police Force official website.