Police Secure Release Of Two FGC Kebbi Students In Zamfara Forest

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
Two more students abducted from the Federal Government College, Birnin-Yauri, in Kebbi state, have been rescued.

The students were reportedly rescued in a forest in Zamfara state.

This was revealed by Zamfara state Police Command spokesperson Muhammad Shehu, confirmed the development to newsmen on Sunday.

He said the students — a male and female — were rescued on Saturday.

Recall that Bioreports had earlier reported how a number of students and teachers were kidnapped when gunmen attacked the school on June 17.

The gunmen invaded the school on motorcycles and engaged police officers in a crossfire — wounding some of the students while one died in the process.

However, three days later, the Nigerian Army in a surveillance operation, rescued three of the students.

To date, there is no official information yet regarding the number of students abducted by the attackers who are being reported to be bandits terrorising communities in the north.

In recent times, schools, especially in northern Nigeria, have been targeted by gunmen.

