police-rewards-tricycle-operator-for-aiding-armed-robbers’-arrest-in-kano

The Nigeria Police Force, NPF, has donated cash to a tricycle operator for aiding the arrest of armed robbers in Kano State.

Kano State Commissioner of Police, CP Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, disclosed this while presenting the cash gift to the tricycle operator.

He said the tricycle operator was honoured with cash for assisting police in the arrest of mobile phone robbery suspects in the Kano metropolis.

He said police had received a report that the suspected armed robbers riding a motorcycle, dispossessed his female passenger of her mobile phone at Gadon Kaya Quarters on her way from Rijiyar Lemo Quarters to Sharada Quarters Kano.

According to him, the police patrol team immediately swung into action, and with the assistance of the tricycle operator, the two suspects were trapped and arrested.

He said an Android mobile phone and a sharp weapon were recovered from the two suspects.

The commissioner said the money gift will further encourage people to support security agencies in curbing crimes and criminalities.

He advised the good people of the state to desist from exposing their mobile phones and other valuables while in transit.

He added that suspects will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation.

He appreciated the good people of the state and urged them to continue to give maximum cooperation to the Police and other security agencies.