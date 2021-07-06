police-responding-to-disturbance-offered-look-at-woman’s-breasts

Jul. 5—A woman involved in a motel parking lot disturbance was unsuccessful in an offer to Crossville Police officers to see her breasts in exchange for staying out of jail.

Claire E. Jones, 33, 1414 Oakhurst Dr., Nashville, was booked on misdemeanor charges of public intoxication and resisting a stop, arrest or search.

The incident took place in the parking lot of the Holliday Inn Express off Peavine Rd. June 16 around 3:30 a.m. when two guests at the motel complained about the antics of a man and woman taking place in the parking lot.

“The two subjects in white robes acting suspicious hanging out windows and doing odd things in the back parking lot,” was the reason for the call, according to SPtl. Corey Freeman’s report.

Lt. Dustin Lester, Ptl. Keyton Harthun and Freeman responded and found the couple seated in a 2011 Ford SUV. “I observed a female in the passenger seat to be slumped over with her mouth open and eyes open,” Freeman wrote.

The man seated in the driver’s seat awakened the woman who exited the car and “touching Harthun then telling him not to touch her.”

The report states the woman was given multiple opportunities to return to her hotel room but instead took up issues with the officers being around her vehicle.

When police attempted to place handcuffs on the woman, she resisted by pulling away and resisting arrest, the report claims. She then pushed against the officers as she was assisted to a patrol car.

Once at the car, the woman resisted getting into the back seat, refused to identify herself and at some point told one of the officers to “look at her breasts.”

Jones was transported to the Justice Center and, according to the report, “she had to have clothes put on her and then escorted into intake” because she was not able to walk on her own.

Jones will appear in General Sessions Court. The man with Jones cooperated with officers and was allowed to return to his room.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com