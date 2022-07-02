Home NEWS Police Rescue Over 50 Abducted Children In Underground Of Ondo Church
NEWSNews Africa

Police Rescue Over 50 Abducted Children In Underground Of Ondo Church

by News
0 views
police-rescue-over-50-abducted-children-in-underground-of-ondo-church

The Ondo State Police Command has rescued over fifty abducted children who were allegedly found in an underground apartment of a church in the Valentino Area of Ondo town, Ondo State, on Friday evening.

It was gathered that the children were allegedly kidnapped and kept in the underground apartment of the church.

It was learnt that police rescued the children who were said to be over 50 and arrested the pastor and some members of the church.

In a viral video, the children were seen in a patrol vehicle of the police who took them to the police station.

In the one minute, 40 seconds video, a voice was heard saying, “They are kidnapped children found in the underground cell of a church in the Valentino Area of Ondo. The pastor and some members of the church have been arrested and were also in the patrol van of the police.

The victims had been taken to the Ondo State Police Comamnd headquarters in Akure.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Interpol Apprehends Nigerian In South Africa Wanted For...

Osun 2022: INEC, Stakeholders To Collaborate To Curb...

Grooming Centre Gives 150 Nigerian University Students N20m...

Transfer: Jota gives reason for joining new club

Amaechi arrives Rivers, vows to ensure APC’s victory...

What Sergio Ramos did to me at Real...

WAFCON 2022: Osimhen predicts country to win tournament,...

Ronaldo’s transfer request shows he didn’t choose Man...

Osun: Police arrest INEC staff, NYSC member for...

EPL: You don’t worth £50m – Agbonlahor slams...

Leave a Reply