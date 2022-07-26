police-rescue-3-kidnap-victims-in-edo

The police in Edo State on Tuesday said they rescued three kidnapped traditional worshippers at a river on the Benin-Abraka Road, where they went for prayers.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Jennifer Iwegbu, in Benin.

Iwegbu said the command received a complaint that hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers accosted and whisked into the bush three traditional worshippers who had gone to a river on the Benin-Abraka road for prayers.

“Upon receipt of the information, Divisional Police Officer Ugo immediately mobilised his operatives to the scene in hot pursuit of the hoodlums and possible rescue of the victims.

“The hoodlums, sensing the presence of the operatives on their trail, were forced to abandon their victims and fled into the bush,” she said.

She added that the victims had since been reunited with their families and the command had commenced bush-combing to neutralise or arrest the hoodlums.