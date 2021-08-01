Police in Zamfara State have rescued two kidnapped students of Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri in Kebbi State.

The Zamfara state police commissioner, Husaini Rabiu told journalists on Sunday the two students were rescued in a bush in Babbar Doka village, in the Maru Local Government Area of the state.







Shortly after students of the school were abducted on Friday, June 18, the school principal, Alhaji Almustapha Ayuba Sokoto, said 102 students, four academic and four non-academic staff members were kidnapped.

He said the students were mostly from Senior Secondary School 1 and Senior Secondary School 2, adding that eight of the abducted students and a teacher had been rescued.

He said one female student from Wushihi Niger State died from asthma attack while two boys from same state were killed due to exhaustion.

In Sunday’s statement by the Zamfara state police command, Rabiu said, “On 31st July 2021, Police Tactical Operatives attached to Operation Restore Peace deployed to Dansadau Area of Maru LGA for Anti-Banditry and Kidnapping Operations rescued one Maryam Abdulkarim, a 15-year-old girl from Wushishi LGA of Niger State and Faruk Buhari, a 17-year-old boy from Wara in Kebbi State at a nearby bush in Babbar Doka Village of Dansadau Emirate.

“Investigation revealed that the rescued victims were among the abducted students of Federal Government College, Yauri, Kebbi State.”

According to the police commissioner, the victims have been taken to the hospital for medical checkup.

The police chief said the students would be handed over to the Kebbi state government before they are reunited with their parents.