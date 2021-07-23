police-rescue-11-year-old-boy-from-kidnappers-in-edo

A file photo of policemen.

The police in Edo State on Friday rescued an 11-year-old boy from kidnappers, authorities confirmed to Channels Television.

This followed a report received by the Ososo Divisional Headquarters that the victim was abducted at Ososo in Akoko Edo Local Government Area of the state on July 19.

Upon receiving the information, the Commissioner of Police, Philip Aliyu Ogbadu, immediately drafted operatives from the Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber-crime unit of the command.

The operation, led by its Commander, SP Patrick Balogun involved pain-staking/high-tech tracking and intelligence-led techniques that uncovered the hoodlums’ hideout in the Uneme Erunu/Okpella area of Akoko Edo.

“Upon sighting the Operatives, the abductors engaged them in a gun duel but they were overwhelmed by the superior firepower from the police which caused them to abandon the victim unhurt,” the police spokesman, Kontongs Bello, said via a statement.

“An operational motorcycle without registration number and a Techno Android Phone was recovered after the abductors fled into the bush with various degrees of gun injuries.”

The police spokesman said efforts were ongoing to arrest the fleeing hoodlums with an investigation on course to unravel the true identity of the kidnappers.

Reacting to the success recorded, the police boss warned that Edo State can never be a safe haven for criminals and their activities.

While advising criminals to relocate from the state or face the full wrath of the law, he reiterated the Command’s commitment to its core mandate of protecting lives and property.

CP Ogbadu also asked all law-abiding citizens to go about their lawful business, noting that the public should use the police control room numbers on 08037646272, 08123827225, 08056776365, and 08077773721 to report in times of distress.