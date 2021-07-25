Home News Africa Police repel attack on Divisional Hdqrs in Kaduna – bioreports
The Police Command in Kaduna State, says its operatives have repelled attack on Maraban Jos Divisional Police Headquarters in Igabi Local Government Area of the State.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige gave the information in a statement issued on Saturday in Kaduna.

It said the attack, which occurred  on July 23, at  about 11pm, involved  a large number of bandits who came  in three Sharon utility vehicles.

According to it,the bandits  shot sporadically as they tried to gain access into the Division’s armoury, but met stiff resistance from the personnel on duty.

READ ALSO: Police nab fake currency syndicate in Nasarawa

It said the gun duel between the bandits and the station’s guards lasted for some minutes, before the bandits retreated, with some of them sustaining fatal bullet wounds.

“Sadly, one Inspector and two Special Constabulary personnel sustained varying degrees of injuries, and are currently receiving medical treatment,” it added.

The Command said investigations into the incident had commenced using the available evidence recovered from the scene, just  as efforts were being intensified to apprehending the  hoodlums.

