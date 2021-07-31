Police repel another attack in Imo, kill two bandits – The Nation Newspaper

Agency Reporter

The Imo Police command says its operatives had killed two bandits during crossfire in Njaba Local Government Area on Saturday.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Abutu Yaro, confirmed this in a statement signed by the command’s Spokesman, CSP Mike Abattam, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Owerri.

He said one AK47 riffle and an operational vehicle were recovered from the bandits during the gun duel.

“On 31/7/2021 at about 0120 hours, a convoy of bandits moving towards Njaba town to launch an attack were intercepted by Operation Restore Peace team of the Nigeria Police.

“In the ensuing firefight, one of their operational vehicles was demobilised and two of them neutralised, and the remaining ones scampered into the bush.

“On searching the vehicle, one Ak 47 rifle was recovered with 10 rounds of live ammunition and a locally made double barrel pistol with two expended cartridges.

“They detonated an Improvised Explosive Devices into the parking lots of a nearby Njaba Police Station causing minimal damage.

“Meanwhile, cordon and pursuant exercise is ongoing in the area and members of the public residing in the area should not panic as the ongoing Police clearance operation is designed to root out violent criminals in that axis.

“Residents should avail Police with information of persons seen treating bullet wounds or hiding within the community. (NAN)