police-release-findings-in-death-of-64-year-old-woman-crossing-a-street-in-davidson

Davidson police on Tuesday released the findings of their investigation into the death of a 64-year-old woman who was crossing a street when a vehicle struck her.

Suzanne Younts of Davidson was about 18 feet north of a crosswalk when the vehicle hit her about 1:15 p.m. June 17, according to a police department news release. She had just walked between two cars stopped at a red light in the southbound lane of Main Street, police said.

Younts was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they found “no criminal offense or traffic violation on the driver’s part” and said the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office agreed with the findings.

Police said their investigation included “numerous witness statements and forensic evidence” gathered at the scene.

“The investigation of a traffic fatality is difficult for all involved, and we are grateful for the witnesses who came forward following the tragic death of Mrs. Younts,” Davidson Police Chief Penny Dunn said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Suzanne’s family and many others impacted by this tragedy.”