police-recover-stolen-suv,-ak-47-rifle-from-suspected-criminals-in-delta

The Delta Police Command recovered a stolen SUV and an AK 47 rifle from suspected criminals in two separate operations across the state on Saturday.

This was contained in a statement by acting Policeman for Public Relations, Delta Command, DSP Edafe Bright, in a press statement on Sunday in warri.

Bright revealed that the Police crack Team of the Ebrumede Division in the vicinity of Warri recovered the SUV on July 23.

According to him, “The DPO, Ebrumede Division,SP Bolarinwa Alabi, while on a stop and search duty with a crack team attached to the Division flagged down a vehicle for check but the driver refused to stop and rather zoomed off.

“The DPO quickly led the crack team and went after the vehicle.

“The occupants of the vehicle realising that the police were not relenting, abandoned the Toyota RAV4 Jeep with Lagos registration number EPE 949 FF and fled,” he stated.

Bright said a master key was recovered from the vehicle.

He added that investigation later revealed that the Jeep was stolen from where it was parked on July 23.

He also noted that the police had launched a manhunt for the fleeing criminals.

