police-recover-ak47-rifle-in-delta-as-suspect-flee

The Police have recovered an AK47 rifle with breach number: 06957 from a fleeing suspect at Ugveyiyi road in Sapele, Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State.

The recovery was made possible by Police personnel attached to a citizen(name withheld).

Reports said the Police attachee noticed a strange movement around the fence of his house.

Immediately, a team of Policemen led by the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, CSP Harrison Nwabuisi stormed the area and the suspect who wrapped an object in a caftan long gown on sighting the police took to his hills.

He was chased by the Police that night into a nearby bush, he dropped the wrapped object he was carrying and escaped.

The Delta State Police Command led by CP Ari Muhammed Ali confirmed the report in a statement signed by the Acting Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe.

He said, “When the wrapped object was uncovered, one Ak 49 rifle with one live ammunition was recovered.

“The rifle was without a magazine but had already been corked as the ammunition was in the chamber.

The rifle with breach number 06957 was recovered.”